Olive Garden to sell lifetime pasta pass

(WTNH) — First, there was unlimited breadsticks, then unlimited salad. And now, you have a chance to get a lifetime’s worth of unlimited pasta from Olive Garden.

The chain is introducing a lifetime pasta pass this Thursday.

The deal is an upgrade to Olive Garden’s never ending pasta pass, which gets you unlimited pasta for several weeks.

The never ending pass is $100. People who buy those on Thursday afternoon will be able to opt into the lifetime pass. That will cost you an extra $400. There are only 50 available.

For more on information and to buy your pasta pass, click here.

