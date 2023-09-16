CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – An estimated $100,000 in cash went flying from an armored truck in North Carolina earlier this week, and local police are trying to track down anyone who grabbed some of the money during the incident.

Police say the GardaWorld armored truck was traveling through Charlotte on Thursday morning when the vehicle became disabled and the doors opened, spilling cash crates into the roadway.

Witnesses at businesses nearby said they’ve never seen anything like it.

“It was pandemonium, man,” said Rob Cook, who works at the nearby Trimmer Barbershop. “Barrels of money all over the place. Everybody out there.”

(WJZY) (WJZY)

Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are reportedly looking to identify anyone who may have taken cash during the incident, reviewing footage from nearby security cameras and videos posted to social media.

Police have not disclosed how many persons of interest they have identified in the case. GardaWorld told Nexstar’s WJZY that the company would not be commenting on its internal investigation.

“They didn’t get too much money if they did get any,” Cook said of the bystanders who grabbed cash. “But if you did get that money … you should turn it in.”