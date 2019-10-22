Parade of Spooky spokes in Key West annual Halloween-themed bike ride

KEY WEST, FL (WTNH) — Forget the ‘Walking Dead,’ the ‘cycling dead’ took over Key West this weekend for the 10th year.
A variety of frightening figures took part in the ‘Fantasy Fest Zombie Bike Ride.’ Not just zombies, there were also skeletons, evil clowns, undead brides.
Ghouls and ghost of all ages biked beside the Atlantic Ocean and into downtown Key West for a Street Party.
In a post on Facebook, the Zombie Bike ride described the event as “the oogalie boogalie Zombified ride.”
