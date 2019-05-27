Paralyzed Plant City student walks across stage at graduation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A Plant City high school student was met with applause when he walked across the stage to accept his diploma. It was a major feat for Kolton Smith, who is paralyzed from the waist down.

Hillsborough County Public Schools shared a video on Facebook, which shows Smith, who graduated from Durant High School, rising from his wheelchair and using a walker to get across the stage to fetch his diploma.

Related: Graduate honors farmer parents in viral photo

The post explained that Smith was paralyzed from the waist down after a horrible car accident last summer.

"We are in awe of your perseverance, Kolton. Congratulations!" the district said on Facebook.