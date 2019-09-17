Peloton sued over music rights

National

by: Nexstar Media Group

Posted: / Updated:

Boutique fitness brand Peloton is being sued for $300 million over song rights.

They allegedly stole more than 2000 songs for their virtual fitness classes.

The lawsuit was filed by the National Music Publisher’s Association, which initially filed a $150-million suit but has since doubled the damages it’s seeking.

Peloton previously responded saying that it quote “has great respect for songwriters and artists” and has a licensing system that supports its partnerships.

Artists involved include Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss