Peloton sued over music rights

Boutique fitness brand Peloton is being sued for $300 million over song rights.

They allegedly stole more than 2000 songs for their virtual fitness classes.

The lawsuit was filed by the National Music Publisher’s Association, which initially filed a $150-million suit but has since doubled the damages it’s seeking.

Peloton previously responded saying that it quote “has great respect for songwriters and artists” and has a licensing system that supports its partnerships.

Artists involved include Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.