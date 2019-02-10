Pennsylvania senior gets emotional reunion

CARLISLE, Penn. (WHTM) - There was a surprise reunion Tuesday night at the Carlisle High School basketball game.

It was senior night, and player Ben Nix was called to the court at halftime to receive an award from the U.S. Army.

But to Ben's surprise, his dad, Col. Delton Nix, walked out to present the award.

Col. Nix just came home from a seven-month deployment to Afghanistan.

The whole family will be together for a few weeks.

Even more good news: Dad got to see his son's team win.