Pickup truck lands on top of car in Arizona, no one hurt
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a pickup truck landed on top of a car after the truck was hit by another vehicle and went flying through the air. The car was crushed but no one was hurt.
Firefighters in the small city of Prescott north of Phoenix say it was amazing that the two people in the car and the woman driving the pickup were not hurt after the crash Sunday night.
Prescott Fire Department spokesman E. Conrad Jackson said Monday that the pickup truck driver was hit by another pickup truck that came alongside her vehicle.
The impact sent the pickup that was hit soaring and it landed on the car.
Jackson says the driver who caused the crash fled.
The occupants of the vehicles in the crash were wearing seatbelts.
More Stories
-
- New avocado champ crowned in California
- Pelosi kicks off 'Nuns on the Bus' tour
- Remembering Napa wildfires 1 year later
- Rockefeller Center ice rink opens up for season
- US Gulf Coast bracing for 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
- Group of UConn students look to build support for Indigenous Peoples' Day
- You could soon pay less for prescription drugs
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
US Gulf Coast bracing for 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
Residents of Florida's Panhandle frantically filled sandbags, boarded up homes and secured boats Monday as they anxiously awaited Hurricane Michael, which forecasters warned could smash into the state's Gulf Coast as a dangerous major hurricane within days.Read More »
- Depression upgraded to Tropical Storm Michael
- Mild temps on Sunday, afternoon shower possible
- Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Group of UConn students look to build support for Indigenous Peoples' Day
Could Columbus Day become a thing of the past? They are working on it on the...Read More »
-
Waterford police seek man who allegedly stole 2 televisions from Walmart
Waterford police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing two...Read More »
-
North Haven police seek man who allegedly used skimming device to compromise debit card
Police in North Haven are looking for a man who allegedly used a credit card...Read More »
-
Lucky Redding man cashes in $1 million Powerball ticket with weeks to spare
A man from Redding is feeling like a million bucks these days.Read More »
-
UTC strike ends as workers agree to new contract
A three-week strike at UTC Aerospace Systems in Cheshire has come to an end.Read More »
Video Center
-
North Haven police seek man who allegedly used skimming device to compromise debit card
Police in North Haven are looking for a man who allegedly used a credit card skimmer to compromise a woman's debit card.Read More »
-
Over 1,000 honor limo crash victims at vigil
Over 1,000 people have jammed a riverside park to honor the victims of a limo crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York.Read More »
-
MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER UPDATE
Damp start to Tuesday, then brightening sky during the afternoon with warmer and more humid conditions. Summer-like Wednesday. Thursday showers and thunderstorms with the cold front. Thursday night and Friday depends on the future track of Michael!!!Read More »