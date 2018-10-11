Police chase leads to wild accident in Oakland

OAKLAND, Conn. (WTNH) - A police chase leads to a wild accident. This happened in Oakland, California.

At least four cars were involved, including a minivan that landed on top of a car.

The California Highway Patrol says it all began with the pursuit of two suspects wanted for illegal firearm protection.

A few minor injuries were reported, but nothing life-threatening.