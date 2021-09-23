Police, FBI resume search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie Thursday

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police officers and FBI agents resumed the search for Brian Laundrie Thursday.

Officers have searched Carlton Reserve for several days after learning from his family that he went missing Sept. 14. The Laundrie family told authorities that their son had left to go hike at the reserve, prompting the search.

Laundrie is the sole person of interest in the homicide investigation of his fiancé Gabby Petito, whose remains were identified Tuesday afternoon. However, he has not been charged with any crime, and police are treating his disappearance as a missing person’s case.

Thursday search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton beginning. pic.twitter.com/cV3v1JsdHV — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 23, 2021

Tips can be called in at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324) or online at https://www.fbi.gov/tips.