SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KVEO) — Police on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, are searching for a pregnant 18-year-old, Savannah Nicole Soto.

Family say Soto is pregnant and is past her estimated delivery date. She was last seen at 2 p.m. on Friday in Leon Valley.

A CLEAR alert, which stands for coordinated law enforcement adult rescue, was issued for Soto after her family reported that she was missing.

Photo: Texas DPS

According to police, Soto missed an essential medical appointment. CBS News reports she was scheduled to have labor induced on Saturday.

Soto is described as being 5’1 and weighing 115 pounds. The Texas Department of Public Safety says she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she could be traveling in a 2013 gray Kia Optima, license number 4289D57.

Photo: Texas DPS

The Leon Valley Police Department has initiated an investigation into her disappearance and detectives are actively seeking additional witnesses for information. They ask anyone with information to contact the department.