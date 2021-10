HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- The call for action to stop a wave of crime by juveniles took center stage at the Capitol On Wednesday. Senate Republicans rolled out a big plan called "A better way to a safer Connecticut." But Democrats say it would roll back years of progress.

How safe is Connecticut? Republican Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly says we have a crisis. "This has innocent lives individuals who are dying in our streets we need to deal with this. This is an emergency," he said.