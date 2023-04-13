DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A massive police presence has formed around a home in North Dighton as federal authorities search for the man suspected of leaking highly classified documents.

Federal investigators have identified Jack Teixeira as the man suspected of leaking secret intelligence documents through multiple online websites, CBS News has confirmed. The documents contain confidential details about U.S. support for the Ukrainian government in its war against Russia, and the leak has caused international turmoil.

Target 12 has confirmed Teixeira, 21, lives in Dighton, Mass., and is a member of the 102nd Intelligence Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. The property where law enforcement gathered Thursday is a single-family home whose owner is listed by the local assessor’s office as Dawn Teixeira.

Neighborhood coming out to witness the spectacle in Dighton https://t.co/ACIQLk4WYK pic.twitter.com/DzqbR5UYAI — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) April 13, 2023

The Associated Press reported Thursday afternoon the FBI was seeking to question Teixeira in connection with the disclosure of the classified documents.

The disclosures of the documents represented a “very serious risk to national security,” a Pentagon spokesperson said earlier this week. The information — some of which was reportedly altered — was published on multiple websites, including the popular online videogame platform, Discord.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.