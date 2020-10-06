Political Halloween display in Ohio turns heads ahead of Election Day

OHIO (WTNH) — A couple in Ohio are celebrating Halloween and Election Day with a unique display.

Maureen and Roger Ross decorate their home each year for Halloween with a theme in mind. This year’s theme is the presidential election, complete with skeleton versions of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on the debate stage with a skeleton audience including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The couple initially had reservations about this year’s theme, but decided to go along with it.

Roger explained, “This one was the election year, so you figure, hey, have a good time with it, have some fun with it. Even though it’s a very serious election…you’ve got to lighten it up a little.”

It took the Rosses about three days to put the entire display together.

Rober says Maureen is the creative mastermind behind the display. She says she already has a theme in mind for Halloween next year, but it’s a secret until then.