NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — About 145,800 Cocco’s Candy Rolling Candy have been recalled after a child choked to death in New York, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC received a report of a 7-year-old girl who choked and died after the candy’s rolling ball dislodged and became trapped in her throat in April.

The candy was recalled on Thursday. All flavors such as Sour Cola, Sour Strawberry and Sour Tutti Frutti are off the shelves.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that consumers should stop eating the candy immediately and keep it away from children.

Consumers can get a refund for their candy by contacting the KGR Distribution Corporation.

For more information from the distribution company, you can email Recall@kgrdistribution.com or visit the company website.