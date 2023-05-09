HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPIX) – A metallic object believed to be a meteorite struck the roof of a home Monday in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, police said.

The object crashed into a ranch-style home located on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road, breaking through the roof and ceiling before landing on the hardwood floor, police said.

The metallic object that struck the home is believed to be a meteorite police in New Jersey’s Hopewell Township said. (Hopewell Township Police Department)

The Hopewell Township Police Department is in contact with several other agencies for assistance in identifying the object, as it may be related to a current meteor shower called the Eta Aquariids.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

The family that owns the home said the object “ricocheted” throughout a bedroom after penetrating the roof. Resident Suzy Kop, speaking with a Philadelphia CBS affiliate KYW-TV, said the rock was “still warm” when she found it inside her father’s room.

“I thank God that my father was not here, no one was here, we weren’t hurt or anything,” Kop told the outlet.

The ongoing Eta Aquariids meteor shower began in mid-April and concludes around May 27. The American Meteor Society predicted 2023’s peak to occur around May 6.