Postmaster General out with new plan to save postal service

(WTNH) — Big changes could be coming to the post office. The Postmaster General is out with a new 10-year plan he says will save the service.

It currently faces a massive $160 billion shortfall. The biggest change: a longer delivery window for first-class mail. That window is currently two to three days. The plan would extend that up to five days.

Additionally, certain post-offices would see reduced house and postage prices would increase.

United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, “We are not structured properly and we have fallen out of step with the marketplace we serve.”

Supporters praise the plan for investing billions in processing equipment and technology. But the Postal-Workers Union says it has deep concerns.

Some members of Congress call it unacceptable, saying longer delivery delays would hurt seniors waiting for prescription drugs and small businesses waiting for products.