President Biden signs immigration executive order on first night of presidency

(WTNH) — For his first official acts as president, Joe Biden signed executive orders on a broad range of issues. Immigration was one of them.

President Biden has just signed an extensive immigration reform bill that includes an 8-year pathway for immigrants to stay in the United States. That means those living in the U.S. as of Jan. 1 would be allowed five years temporary status and the opportunity to earn a green card.

But they must meet requirements, like paying taxes and passing a background check. Eligibility to apply for citizenship would follow three years later.

The president also wants to expand the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA. The program, launched by President Barack Obama in 2012, allows young people who were brought to the United States illegally as children to stay in the country and work without being deported on a two-year, renewable term. they’re known as dreamers.

News 8 spoke to one dreamer who says the president needs a long-term plan for dreamers and the eight-year plan for immigrants they feel is too long.

Perla Vanessa Cardoso, the Commute Organizer with CT Simsbury Dream, says, “My dad was about to be deported during the Obama Administration and then again during the Trump Administration. I think the eight-year plan is too long. We’ve known many parents, at least for my parents, and I know a lot of parents who’ve been here for 20 plus years waiting for and paying lawyers for citizenship.”

If you recall, the Trump Administration attempted to end the DACA program in 2017. A judge ruled he had failed to provide an adequate reason to justify ending the program.

On the campaign trail, President Biden often talked about tackling immigration head on. The topic was criticized during the Obama Administration in which he was a part. He addressed that frustration during one debate saying, “We made a mistake. It took too long to get it right.”