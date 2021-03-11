President Biden to direct states to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Biden is expected to direct states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1, according to The White House.

President Biden is expected to outline the plan in a primetime address to the nation on Thursday night to get the U.S. ‘closer to normal’ by July 4.

Watch the primetime address on NewsNation and NewsNationNow.com.

Download the free NewsNation Now app to receive updates on this developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.