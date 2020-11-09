President-elect Biden adds Yale doc to his COVID Task Force, Trump maintains he won election

(WTNH/NEXSTAR) — President-elect Joe Biden plans to move quickly to build out his administration, focusing first on the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump maintains he beat Biden in the election.

The always-frenzied transition period between the election and Inauguration Day has already been cut short by the extra time it took to determine the winner and President Trump has made it clear he still won’t concede.

President-elect Biden and his team are ready to get to work, Senior Campaign Adviser Symone Sanders says.

“The White House has made clear what their strategy is here and that they are going to continue to participate and push forward these flailing and, in many respects, baseless legal strategies,” Sanders said.

The Trump campaign is moving forward with recounts and lawsuits in several closely contested states to ensure only legal votes are counted, which Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney says the president has the right to do.

“It’s fine to pursue every legal avenue that one has, but I think one has to be careful in the choice of words,” Sen. Romney said. “I think when you say the election was ‘corrupt’ or ‘stolen’ or ‘rigged’ that that’s, unfortunately, rhetoric that gets picked up by authoritarians around the world.”

Even some of President Trump’s most loyal allies, like former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, are growing weary of the challenges: “We can’t back you blindly without evidence and if they don’t come forward with the proof, then it’s time to move on.”

The Trump campaign could announce more legal action Monday, as Biden plans to take his first action as president-elect appointing his own coronavirus taskforce.

Governor Ned Lamont’s Chief of Staff Paul Mounds confirmed Sunday, Yale Professor Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith has been chosen to co-chair Biden’s COVID task force.

The Biden/Harris Transition choice of Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith of @YaleMed to co-chair COVID task force is a testament of her amazing work as a leader in the field of health equity. She served on @GovNedLamont reopen committee and supported our state’s covid response. Congrats! https://t.co/DwjJetRlpp — Paul Mounds Jr (@PMounds) November 7, 2020

Transition team member former mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg says Biden hopes to influence legislation during Congress’ lame-duck session.

“He’ll decide on the right course of action, but I think there’s a sense of urgency throughout,” Buttigieg said.

Actions President Trump may still take over the next couple of months include firing cabinet officials, signing executive orders, and resuming travel.