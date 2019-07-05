President Trump holds ‘Salute to America’ at National Mall

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR)–Despite rain delays, spirits remained high as military planes flew over the National Mall.

Janet Reid traveled from Georgia to Washington DC to celebrate July 4th and take part in President Trump‘s “Salute to America” festivities.

Janet Reid traveled from Georgia to show her support for Trump and her love for our country.

From the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, President Trump praised America’s accomplishments and the liberties those who served our country fought and died for.

In his speech, President Trump said, “Americans love our freedom, and no one will ever take it away from us.”

During his speech, President Trump Honored our nation’s military including Gold Star families and paid tribute to our country’s past.

“Loyalty and love that built this country into the most exceptional nation in the history of the world,” President Trump said.

In addition to the president’s speech, we saw Independence Day protests. Maryland resident Darryl Gray says he came to speak out against partisan politics.

“I came down really to see if this was going to become a political rally,” Gray said.

Gray and other protestors say they believe President Trump delivered a unifying message.

Gray added, “I was pleasantly surprised at least not having heard anything particularly partisan or inflammatory.”

On this day, crowds of Americans put their political differences aside and came together to honor the red, white and blue.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.