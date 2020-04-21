President Trump says he will sign executive order to ‘temporarily suspend immigration into the United States’ amid pandemic

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — President Donald Trump said on Twitter at 10:06 p.m. Monday that he will sign an executive order to “temporarily suspend immigration” into the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Over 2.4 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of April 20, 2020, at 10:27 p.m., according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

In his tweet, Trump said he will be temporarily suspending immigration into the U.S. in light of the pandemic, “as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens.”

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

The global pandemic has now killed more than 17,000 people worldwide. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.



Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected nation, with more than 786,000 diagnosed cases and over 42,000 deaths.