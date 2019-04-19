Private cargo ship brings Easter feast to the space station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A private cargo ship brought the makings of an Easter feast to the International Space Station on Friday, along with mice and little flying robots.
Space station astronaut Anne McClain used a robot arm to capture Northrop Grumman's Cygnus capsule as they soared 258 miles (415 kilometers) above France.
Related: NASA plans record-setting stay for Christina Koch at International Space Station
The Cygnus and its 7,600-pound (3,450-kilogram) shipment rocketed from Wallops Island, Virginia, on Wednesday, completing the trip in a quick day and a half. It holds numerous science experiments, including 40 mice taking part in a tetanus vaccination study, and three boxy free-flying robots designed to assist astronauts inside and out.
NASA also packed more than 800 meals for the six station residents. Their holiday choices include pork chops with gravy, smoked turkey, potatoes au gratin, lemon meringue pudding and apricot cobbler.
Northrop Grumman named this Cygnus the S.S. Roger Chaffee after the youngest of the three astronauts who died in the Apollo 1 spacecraft fire in 1967. Chaffee was the only one on the crew who never made it to space.
"It's great to have the S.S. Roger Chaffee officially on board," McClain radioed. "We never forget that we stand on the shoulders of giants. Please know that every day we remember his sacrifice and that we will continue to honor his legacy by pursuing his passion for exploration. To the S.S. Roger Chaffee, welcome aboard."
Two hours after its arrival, the capsule was anchored onto the space station by flight controllers working remotely from Houston. The Cygnus will remain there until July, when it is released with trash for a few months of solo orbiting in a test by Northrop Grumman. It ultimately will make a fiery re-entry.
Besides McClain, there are two other Americans living on the space station, as well as two Russians and one Canadian. They will receive another shipment in just over a week from NASA's other commercial supplier, SpaceX.
More Stories
-
- Hurricane Michael upgraded to Category 5
- Recall for Losartan blood pressure medication expands
- Yale group offering free rides to local grocery stores this weekend
- FBI, Hartford police officials join senators to address threat against Hartford mosque
- America's 1st female astronaut candidate, Jerrie Cobb, dies
- Middlebury Quassy Amusement Park is giving free rides to preschoolers
- Seven cannabis surprising insights hard to believe
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hurricane Michael upgraded to Category 5
Last year's devastating and destructive Hurricane Michael has officially been upgraded to a Category 5 storm.Read More »
- NOAA: March 2019 was second-hottest on record
- Rain and melting snow contributes to Connecticut River flooding
- Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
EXCLUSIVE: New video of the officer-involved shooting in New Haven early Tuesday morning
News 8 just obtained new surveillance video of the officer-involved shooting...Read More »
-
Recall for Losartan blood pressure medication expands
Torrent Pharmaceuticals is expanding its national recall of Losartan, a...Read More »
-
Yale group offering free rides to local grocery stores this weekend
A group at Yale is trying to help regular Stop & Shop customers who can't get...Read More »
-
FBI, Hartford police officials join senators to address threat against Hartford mosque
The FBI will be meeting with faith leaders, senators and Hartford police to...Read More »
-
Middlebury Quassy Amusement Park is giving free rides to preschoolers
Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury is entering its 111th season of operation...Read More »
Video Center
-
EXCLUSIVE: New video of the officer-involved shooting in New Haven early Tuesday morning
News 8 just obtained new surveillance video of the officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning.Also, only News 8 sat down again with the unarmed motorist that was shot by Hamden and Yale police.Read More »
-
EXCLUSIVE: New video of the officer-involved shooting in New Haven early Tuesday morning
News 8 just obtained new surveillance video of the officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning. Also, only News 8 sat down again with the unarmed motorist that was shot by Hamden and Yale police.Read More »
-
Decorating Easter eggs with Gloria Horbarty
It wouldn't be Easter without eggs!Read More »