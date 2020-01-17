Profile: Grace Rett – World Record-holding member of Holy Cross women’s rowing team dies in Florida crash

VERO BEACH, FL (WTNH) — Grace Rett was a World-Record-holding member of the Massachusetts-based College of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team. She died in a van crash in Florida Wednesday.

A van containing the College of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team was involved in a serious crash Wednesday in Florida while they were traveling for team training.

Rett was pronounced dead on the scene. Seven other players and one coach were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injury. Doctors say they are all expected to recover.

Grace Rett, 20, of Uxbridge, Mass. (Photo: Holy Cross Crusaders Women’s Rowing Roster)

One of the students injured in the crash is freshman Maggie O’Leary, the daughter of Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary. A mass was held for her recovery and the healing of the entire rowing team Thursday in Waterbury.

Rett, of Uxbridge, MA was recently profiled by the ABC station in Boston about a world record she set only last month for indoor rowing: 62 hours non-stop.

In her interview with ABC in Boston, she said of the record setting, “The rowing part was awesome, but I saw my middle school principal, friends from school…high school coaches from CT…My teammates were stopping by, face-timing, i was getting texts on my fitbit every two minutes, that was the coolest part for sure.”

Her 20th birthday was Tuesday, Jan. 14, (the day before the crash).