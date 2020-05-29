Protestors set Minneapolis police station aflame, CT officials react to protests

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd turned violent last night as protestors set aflame a police station. A police spokesperson says protesters forced their way into the building during those rallies.

The outrage in the streets of Minneapolis continues into this early morning. Protests have erupted across the country after video surfaced of the incident that led to Floyd’s death. Now, state and local leaders say they too are outraged by the incident and are calling for a more diverse police force.

Police departments across Connecticut are trained in bias sensitivity. Basically, an effort to help bridge the divide between communities of color. The incident in Minneapolis has sparked the police chief here in Hartford to order a mandatory refresher in bias sensitivity.

George Floyd took his last breaths while a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck. He can be heard pleading for air. The video sparking outrage on social media and riots across the country. Here in Connecticut, Governor Lamont says he’s appalled by it and wants Connecticut police departments to be more inclusive of the communities they serve.

Connecticut State Police recently launched a new PSA to recruit a new diverse class of troopers.

Still, law enforcement leaders here in Connecticut say what happened in Minneapolis was indeed excessive. And in Minnesota, leaders say the protests are now becoming an issue too.

“Peaceful protests are always acceptable that is the cornerstone of our justice system, but the obstruction and the destruction of property and harm to individuals has got to stop,” Erica MacDonald, U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota.

“You have to be human first and that’s the most disturbing thing about that video. You don’t see the humanity,” Chief Jason Thody, Hartford Police Department.

News 8 has learned about a socially distant protest planned for Hartford at Keney Park on Monday afternoon.