Dry & windy weather ahead today as temperatures move up to the 40s. The wind will keep a chilly feel around. A cold front settles through Connecticut with rain changing to snow after midnight through around noon Thursday. A tough call for schools as the snow will accumulate and wet surfaces will freeze with temperatures falling to the lower and middle 20s through noon then clearing. Another arctic blast coming in for Friday. The ocean storm Saturday now looks like it will just miss our area but check back for updates.

Today: Variable cloudiness with some sun and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Windy with the wind chill in the 20s and 30s all day as the wind gusts 30-40mph.