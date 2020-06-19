Puerto Rico gov unveils budget critics say is unrealistic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor is promising wage increases for teachers, police officers, firefighters and other public workers, unveiling a government budget bigger than the one submitted by a federal control board that oversees the island’s finances.

The budget unveiled Thursday is the first for Wanda Vázquez since the island’s Supreme Court authorized her to succeed Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, who resigned last August amid widespread protests.

Her proposed budget contains multiple promises of incentives and spending increases that critics say are moot, given Puerto Rico’s economic crisis and the control board’s power over the government’s finances.