Puerto Rico set for 2nd voting round after botched primaries

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico is preparing for a second round of voting after the U.S. territory’s Supreme Court ordered centers to open this Sunday for many unable to cast a ballot during last weekend’s botched primaries.

The ruling affects only those centers that never opened or did not remain open for the required eight hours Sunday because of missing or delayed ballots. The ruling is raised concerns among some about leaving out voters who did not return to centers that opened late because they weren’t able to or weren’t aware voting had become possible.

The president of Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court says there is no perfect solution for what lacerated “beyond repair” the fundamental right to vote.