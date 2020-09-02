QU national poll: Biden tops Trump among likely voters by 10 points

(WTNH) — A Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday shows former Vice President Joe Biden is topping President Donald Trump in the polls by 10 points among likely voters.
QU’s most recent poll – the first QU Poll survey of likely voters in the 2020 presidential election race rather than registered voters – comes just on the heels of back-to-back national political party conventions and an ongoing climate of national unrest surrounding police violence.
RELATED: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest over police shooting of Jacob Blake
Poll results show, likely voters support Biden over Trump 52-42%.
By party, 93% of Democratic voters go for Biden, 90% of Republican voters go for Trump, and 50-40% of Independents back Biden.
The poll also asked likely voters if they feel the country is better or worse off than in 2016 (the year of the last presidential election):
- Likely voters say 58-38% that the country is worse off
- Republicans say 84-15% the country is better off
- Democrats say 95-4% the country is worse off
- Independents say 60-36% say it is worse off
“With six in 10 likely voters feeling the country has lost ground, the president stares down a big gap to make up in a short time,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.
When it comes to the issues, likely voters were split 48-48% when asked whether Biden or Trump would do a better job handling the economy.
Asked about handling racial inequality, response to the COVID-19 pandemic, health care, and crisis in general, Biden holds a clear lead:
- Racial inequality, Biden would do a better job 58-36%
- The response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden would do a better job 56-40%;
- Health care, Biden would do a better job 55-41%;
- A crisis, Biden would do a better job 53-43%
For the full poll results click here.