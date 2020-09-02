QU national poll: Biden tops Trump among likely voters by 10 points

(WTNH) — A Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday shows former Vice President Joe Biden is topping President Donald Trump in the polls by 10 points among likely voters.

QU’s most recent poll – the first QU Poll survey of likely voters in the 2020 presidential election race rather than registered voters – comes just on the heels of back-to-back national political party conventions and an ongoing climate of national unrest surrounding police violence.

RELATED: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Poll results show, likely voters support Biden over Trump 52-42%.

By party, 93% of Democratic voters go for Biden, 90% of Republican voters go for Trump, and 50-40% of Independents back Biden.

Related Content Poll: Pandemic shifts how consumers use gig companies

The poll also asked likely voters if they feel the country is better or worse off than in 2016 (the year of the last presidential election):

Likely voters say 58-38% that the country is worse off

Republicans say 84-15% the country is better off

Democrats say 95-4% the country is worse off

Independents say 60-36% say it is worse off

“With six in 10 likely voters feeling the country has lost ground, the president stares down a big gap to make up in a short time,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

When it comes to the issues, likely voters were split 48-48% when asked whether Biden or Trump would do a better job handling the economy.

Asked about handling racial inequality, response to the COVID-19 pandemic, health care, and crisis in general, Biden holds a clear lead:

Racial inequality, Biden would do a better job 58-36%

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden would do a better job 56-40%;

Health care, Biden would do a better job 55-41%;

A crisis, Biden would do a better job 53-43%

For the full poll results click here.