QU National Poll: Most Americans optimistic about Biden Administration, support $1.9-trillion relief bill, $1,400 direct payments

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(WTNH) — The latest Quinnipiac University national poll reports most people are optimistic about the next four years with Joe Biden in the Oval Office and support the new stimulus relief bill that could send a third stimulus check to all Americans.

It’s just two weeks into the presidency of Joe Biden, and 61% of those polled said they are generally optimistic about the next four years with Biden at the helm.

56% say Biden is doing more to unite the country than divide it.

49% of those polled give Biden a positive job approval rating. 34% do not. 16% did not share an opinion.

On Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 response, Americans approve 61-29%.

“The Biden numbers are solid but not spectacular as the country tries to coalesce around a new administration that faces the dual challenge of daunting economic struggles and comforting a COVID-weary public,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

When it comes to the Biden Administration’s proposed $1.9-trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Relief Bill, nearly 7 in 10 American’s support it: 68% say they support it, 24% oppose it.

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans are in favor of the $1,4000 stimulus payment to Americans, with 78% supporting and 18% opposing.

