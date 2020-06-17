QU national poll: wide gaps along party lines, race when asked about treatment of African Americans, police brutality

(WTNH) — In a new Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday, “sharply contrasting views of America jump off the page,” said QU Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Discrimination

68% of voters polled say discrimination against Black Americans is a ‘serious problem.’

“There are wide gaps by party, as 96% of Democrats and 69% of independents say discrimination against Black people is a serious problem, while only 34% of Republicans say that. Broken down by race, 95% of Black voters, 76% of Hispanic voters, and 62% of White voters say discrimination against Black people is a serious problem.”

Protests

When it comes to protests responding to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, the numbers are similar: 67% of voters support the protests.

57% of voters have a favorable opinion of the Black Lives Matter Movement; 30% have an unfavorable one.

When asked whether protests around the country calling to end racial inequality will lead to meaningful reforms, 55-38% said they will.

Confederate Statues/ Names

A slight majority support removing Confederate statues from public spaces.

Voters support removing Confederate statues from public spaces around the country 52% – 44%. In a poll taken on August 23, 2017, only 39% of voters supported the removal of Confederate statues with 50% opposition.

When it comes to renaming military bases named after Confederate generals, voters are split 47% – 47%.

Police

49% of voters approve of the way the police are doing their jobs; 44% disapprove. In a poll taken in April of 2018, significantly more voters approved of the way police were doing their jobs: 65% approved, 26% disapproved.

But on a local level, voters give higher marks to law enforcement in their own communities. 77% of voters approve of the way police in their community are doing their jobs; 19% disapprove. In a poll taken in October 2016, 84% of voters approving and 12% disapproving.

“When asked whether being the victim of police brutality is something you personally worry about, 25% of voters say “yes,” while 74% say “no.” There is a stark difference by race, as 74% of Black voters and 32% of Hispanic voters personally worry about being the victim of police brutality, compared to only 13% of White voters.”

Banning Chokeholds: 66% of voters approve of banning the practice in the United States, 27% disprove. That includes 75% of Democrats, 67% of Independents, and 57% of Republicans.

Cutting Police Funding: 54% of voters oppose cutting some funding from police departments in their community and shifting it to social services; 41% support the idea.

