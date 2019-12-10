QU Poll: Biden in double-digit lead in 2020 Democratic race for president, beats Trump with voters

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a town hall held at Lander University on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Greenwood, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday, Former Vice President Joe Biden now holds a double-digit lead in the 2020 Democratic race for president. He also holds a 9% lead over President Trump.

According to QU, Biden is now in the best position he has been in since the end of the summer with 29% of the vote among Democratic voters and Independent voters who lean Democratic.

Senator Bernie Sanders follows Biden with 17% of the vote. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s numbers have stabilized at 15% of the vote. And South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg rounds out the top four with 9% of the vote.

On the impeachment front, 51% of voters now think that President Trump should not be impeached and removed from office, while 45% say he should be impeached and removed.

In a November 26th poll, 48% of voters said the president should not be impeached, while 45% said he should be.

According to Tuesday’s poll results, if the general election for presidential were held today, 51% of registered voters say they would vote for Biden, while 42% say they would vote for Trump.

In similar match-ups with the other top Democratic candidates, Trump loses every time:

Joe Biden: 51% vs Trump: 42%

Elizabeth Warren: 50% vs Trump: 43%

Michael Bloomberg: 48% vs Trump: 43%

Pete Buttigieg: 48% vs Trump: 43%

Amy Klobuchar: 47% vs Trump: 43%

You can find the full results from Tuesday’s poll here: https://poll.qu.edu/national/release-detail?ReleaseID=3651