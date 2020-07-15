QU Poll: Biden widening lead over Trump nationwide

(WTNH) — A new Quinnipiac University poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Donald Trump nationwide.

52% of registered voters want Biden in the White House compared to 37% for Trump. This is Biden’s biggest lead so far.

50% of voters say Biden would do a better job at handling the economy. That’s a reversal from June when voters said President Trump would do better.

As for the president’s job approval rating: only 36% say he’s doing a good job. That’s a six-point drop compared to last month. His net job approval is his worst since August 2017.

For full poll results: https://poll.qu.edu/national/release-detail?ReleaseID=3666