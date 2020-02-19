Rapper Pop Smoke shot, killed in Hollywood Hills home: Sources

American rapper Pop Smoke performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Rapper Pop Smoke, an up-and-coming artist born in Brooklyn, was killed Wednesday in a Hollywood Hills, California, home, multiple law enforcement officials confirmed to ABC News.

A 911 call of the incident came in around 4:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive.

Multiple suspects broke into the home while wearing masks, sources said. The suspects then shot the victim, who was transported to a local hospital where he died, according to the sources.

A motive is not yet clear.

Pop Smoke’s rise to fame came last summer with the hit song “Welcome to the Party.” Nicki Minaj collaborated with the rapper on the official remix, which was released in August. At its peak, it reached No. 9 on the Billboard chart for top rap songs.