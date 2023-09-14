(The Hill) – President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was indicted by prosecutors in Delaware on Thursday.

The court filings detail charges alleging Hunter Biden’s failure to disclose drug use when seeking to buy a weapon (resulting in two separate charges), as well as for unlawful possession of a firearm while addicted to a controlled substance.

The indictment can be read below in its entirety.

The indictment does not list any tax crimes — a matter that would have been covered by the prior plea agreement that had Hunter Biden pleading guilty to two charges of willful failure to pay taxes.

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, did not immediately respond to a request for comment nor did the White House.

The charges come the same week that House Republicans kicked off an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, who they allege improperly interfered in Ukraine in order to benefit his son as he served on the board of energy company Burisma.