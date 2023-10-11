SEARCY, Ark. (KARK) – Yarnell’s has issued an allergy recall alert on a particular type of its vanilla ice cream.

Arkansas-based Yarnell Operations LLC has issued the alert on its Guilt-Free No Sugar Added Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream in the 48-ounce/1.5-quart container.

The product may contain undeclared eggs, the company stated in a release, and may cause an allergic reaction in those who are sensitive or allergic to eggs.

The affected ice cream has a UPC on its package that reads 0-70905-48521-9. They also have one of the below best buy dates on the bottom of the container:

Best by 11/15/2024 – Lot 3135

Best by 11/16/2024 – Lot 3136

Best by 02/04/2025 – Lot 3216

According to Yarnell, the ice cream was distributed to Walmart, Kroger, Harps, Edwards Food Giants, Hays, Mad Butchers, Cash Savers, Hometowns, Superlo, Shoppers Value, Town & Country Supermarket and G&W Foods retail stores.

Stores affected by the recall are located in Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to a company spokesperson.

Customers who have purchased the product may return it to the store they purchased it from for a full refund.