Red Cross urgently asking for blood donations, Type O shortage

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is urgently seeking donors with Type O blood due to a critical shortage.

The Red Cross says all donations are welcomed to restock all blood and platelet supplies, but currently there is a critical shortage of Type O blood.

According to the Red Cross, the shortage is due to inclement winter weather canceling blood drives, and illnesses like the flu preventing a large number of blood donors from donating.

The Red Cross reports that they have “less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments.”

“Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.” – The Red Cross

Donors of all blood types – especially types O positive and O negative – are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now. For more info on where to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).