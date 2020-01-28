(CNN) — It’s been 34 years since the space shuttle Challenger exploded after takeoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Tuesday marks the somber anniversary of that day–Jan. 28, 1986–when Challenger lifted off and exploded 73 seconds into flight.
All seven crew members were killed, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.
The explosion was a result of a rocket booster failure which ignited the fuel tank.
LATEST POSTS
- Remembering the Challenger space shuttle tragedy, 34 years later
- Dr. Patty Ann Tublin talks her Tuesday tips for success
- Pres. Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton
- Connecticut Families Extra: Can moms protect against teen violence?
- Big Game Bound: Live at 1pm ET with Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders