Rep. John Larson to speak out against Trump Administration’s USPS shakeup

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Rep. John Larson will host a press conference on Tuesday to discuss steps he and the House of Representatives are taking to save the United States Postal Service (USPS).

The initiative comes after the Trump Administration announced last week that it implement drastic operational changes that could delay mail and make it harder for Americans to vote by mail in the upcoming election.

Larson will be joined by East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc during the 11 a.m. press conference on the steps of House of Representatives in East Hartford.

Late last week, Larson announced he would be introducing legislation to protect USPS. The event is open to the public.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will also be speaking about the issue today as well. He will be joined by postal workers and seniors to urge the Senate to return to approve $25 billion funding for the U.S. Postal Service.

That will event will take place in Hartford at the State House Square at 12:30 p.m.