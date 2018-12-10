Report looks at states with most credit card debt

(WTNH) - People in New Mexico struggle the most with credit card debt.

This is according to a new creditcards.com report.

It claims that New Mexico has the highest credit card debt burden in the country.

The average balance there is about $8,300.

Louisiana and West Virginia followed.

States with the lowest credit card debt are Hawaii, Utah, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Massachusetts.

