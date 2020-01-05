Rescue crews perform extraction on sheer cliff face to save base jumper in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ (WTNH) — Dramatic video out of Arizona as a base jumper was rescued off the side of a mountain.

Rescue crews performed what is called a ‘hoist extraction.’ Troopers were lowered to where the base jumper was – which, in this case was about 250 feet – then they cut him free from the parachute and brought him to the flat top of the mountain.

The rescue took about 15 minutes to complete, but the sense of urgency was heightened because the jumper was afraid his parachute was tearing.