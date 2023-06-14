LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Cellphone video captured the moment fists started flying in an apparent road rage incident along a busy thoroughfare in the Granada Hills section of Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Alessandra Forte and her daughters were in their car when they came to an intersection at around 3:30 p.m.

Video footage shows a white Dodge pickup truck along with a motorcycle lying in the road and blocking the middle lanes, but it was the fight between the drivers that halted traffic.

Cellphone video captured a road rage brawl on June 13, 2023, near the intersection of Chatsworth Street and Genesta Avenue in Granada Hills. (Gabriella Attanasio)

Cellphone video captured a road rage brawl on June 13, 2023, near the intersection of Chatsworth Street and Genesta Avenue in Granada Hills. (Gabriella Attanasio)

Cellphone video captured a road rage brawl on June 13, 2023, near the intersection of Chatsworth Street and Genesta Avenue in Granada Hills. (Gabriella Attanasio)

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is really happening, it’s happening,’” Forte told KTLA. “We got a little scared because you don’t know what these people are going to pull out. Are they going to pull out a gun and start shooting? What do we do?”

Gabriella, one of Forte’s daughters, started recording the fight on her phone, while her other daughter, Giulia, called the police.

It’s unclear exactly what triggered the incident, but Forte and her daughters say the driver of the pickup truck confronted the motorcyclist, and shortly thereafter, video shows the two exchanging punches. The motorcyclist can be seen getting the upper hand as the truck’s driver, in a white shirt, falls to the ground and takes repeated blows from the motorcyclist.

A passenger, wearing a black shirt, is also seen getting out of the truck and walking around to the driver’s side of the vehicle, but he does not attempt to intervene as the other two men are fighting.

The motorcyclist eventually stops throwing blows and walks back to his motorcycle. The driver of the truck also gets up. His shirt appears to be ripped as he walks around the truck and gets in the passenger seat and the man in the black shirt drives off in the pickup. The motorcyclist also pulls away, traveling in the opposite direction.

Police responded to the 911 call, but all the involved parties had already left. Officials said they are investigating and have since labeled the driver of the pickup truck as the battery suspect.

“You people just need to calm down,” Forte said. “I’m serious, really just think twice. It takes a second to make a big mistake.”