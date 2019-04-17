Robotic pets helping assisted living patients
DAVENPORT, IA (KWQC) - Some nursing home residents in Iowa have their own version of pet therapy, but these pets need to be powered up before they bark and purr.
"It has enriched my life, you cannot believe how much," says Barb Thede, retirement home resident.
Robot pets are giving life a new spark for Ridgecrest residents.
"We have a new hair dresser, and she advertised that she would streak hair any color you wanted it. But it washes out, so I decided I would do it again," Thede says. "This time I took my cat with me. I said, 'Do you think you could streak the cat right here?'"
And the caretakers are grateful, too.
"I know how happy she is with the cat, and that's what I like. Right? Virginia and I have become close," says caretaker Cindy Poppens.
Where it might have been lonely before, now there's a friend.
"When a person is in a room by themselves basically, it's nice to have something that you feel is there with you. The sounds, the purring, the mewing seems to be very soothing," says Clair Odell, whose daughter owns a robotic cat.
"There, now look - she wants her tummy rubbed. So you're reading a book or watching the television and you have the little cat on your lap, so you don't feel so alone," Thede says.
Odell remembers the first time he met his daughter's pet.
"When we went to see her and her new cat, the excitement and the joy that she had when she was showing it off and showing off its antics," Odell said.
And he knows it can be hard relating to other residents at times.
"Being a younger person in a nursing home is kind of difficult for her to have people to relate to or something to relate to, and this gives her something to relate to all the time," Odell says.
And Barb says it has brought miracles to their community.
"It is peace. She's saying goodbye, she's saying thank you to you," she says.
Nursing home officials say the next generation of robotic pets should be able to do even more.
That includes reminding residents about taking their meds and going to their appointments.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- College student finds worms in her McDonald's drink cup
- Concerns over privatization plans of Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services
- Blessing ceremony to be held for new Holy Land gate in Waterbury
- New school named for Sandy Hook victim breaks ground in Bloomfield
- Appeal focuses on Newtown officials' actions before shooting
- Report examining quality of life in seven cities in Connecticut to be released
- Netflix adds 9.6M subscribers in 1Q as competition heats up
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
More than $1 million in federal aid has been funneled into Connecticut since the line of tornadoes and strong storms that ripped through the state almost one year ago now.Read More »
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
- Looking back on April Fools' Day blizzard of 1997
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
College student finds worms in her McDonald's drink cup
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and State Health Department are...Read More »
-
Blessing ceremony to be held for new Holy Land gate in Waterbury
Some changes are coming to the huge cross overlooking Interstate 84 in...Read More »
-
New school named for Sandy Hook victim breaks ground in Bloomfield
A new school named in honor of a Sandy Hook shooting victim has broken ground...Read More »
-
Appeal focuses on Newtown officials' actions before shooting
A Connecticut appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday in a...Read More »
-
Report examining quality of life in seven cities in Connecticut to be released
We're getting a closer look at the conditions in education, housing, and...Read More »
Video Center
-
Wednesday Morning Digital Update
19 students at Yale were arrested after a financial aid protest on campus on Tuesday, and more for your Wednesday morning digital update.Read More »
-
Happy Birthday Michelle!
Happy Birthday Michelle!Read More »
-
Midday Weather
Your 8-Day ForecastRead More »