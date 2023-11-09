NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert on Nov. 9, after a salmonella outbreak left seven people sick across the U.S.

According to the CDC, one person was hospitalized and a total of seven people were infected in seven different states.

The outbreak was linked to Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dry dog food that is manufactured by Mid America Pet Food, the CDC said. Salmonella was found in the pet food during its routine testing.

The Federal Drug Administration announced the recall of three pet food brands including Mid America Pet Food, Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus Dog Food and Victor brand Super Premium Dog Food, select beef meal and brown rice formula after this outbreak.

According to the CDC, most of the sick people in this outbreak are infants under the age of one.

People became sick in states such as California, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Alabama, Florida, Hawaii and Kentucky, according to CDC data.

The CDC said that infants and young children can get sick if they touch or eat contaminated pet food. Caregivers can also get sick if they don’t wash their hands after feeding their pets.

Investigators said they are working to find any additional products that might be contaminated.