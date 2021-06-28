Search efforts continue in Miami condo collapse as death toll rises to 9

Crews work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday’s fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(WTNH/AP) — Search efforts continued in the Miami area this weekend for over 150 people still unaccounted for after a condominium partially collapsed Thursday. The death toll is at nine.

Families watched rescue efforts in Surfside Sunday as rescue workers continue to comb through the massive pile of rubble.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, “We’re cutting a deep trench to assist us. It’s now 125 feet in length into the pile, it’s 20 feet wide and 40 feet deep. Now, this trench is very critical to the continuation of the search-and-rescue process.”

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett on Sunday morning assured families that rescuers were working nonstop. “Nothing else on our mind, with the only objective of pulling their family members out of that rubble,” he told ABC’s “This Week.”

UConn pitcher Justin Willis described the close call his family had to the Associated Press. The 22-year-old from West New York, New Jersey, said he and his sister were watching television in an apartment on the 11th floor when they heard the building shake. When they saw dust and debris rising up, they went out into the hall and saw two holes where the elevators once were. Willis, his sister and parents were able to make their way down 11 flights of stairs and helped an elderly woman descend from the third floor. Willis estimates he and his sister were about 15 feet away from where the edge of the building collapsed.

At this time, officials have not determined a cause for the collapse.

Meanwhile, the town of surfside released documents on the building from 2018. It found major structural damage to the concrete below the pool deck—including failed waterproofing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.