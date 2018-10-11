Selena Gomez seeks treatment after emotional breakdown in hospital

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Selena Gomez attends the LA Premiere of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" at the Regency Village Theatre on Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(WTNH) - Selena Gomez is seeking treatment after suffering an emotional breakdown following two hospitalizations in the last few weeks.

People reports that the 26-year-old star was recently hospitalized twice for a low white blood cell count, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients.

Gomez received a kidney transplant last year from her best friend, actress Francia Raisa, due to lupus complications.

According to People, during her second recent hospital visit, Gomez suffered a panic attack. Sources tell the magazine that it was the tipping point for her to realize that she needed to seek additional help for her emotional issues.

The singer is allegedly now undergoing dialectical behavior therapy on the East Coast, which is designed to help identify then change negative thinking and behavioral patterns.

A few weeks ago, Gomez announced that she was taking a break from social media.

