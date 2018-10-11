Selena Gomez seeks treatment after emotional breakdown in hospital
(WTNH) - Selena Gomez is seeking treatment after suffering an emotional breakdown following two hospitalizations in the last few weeks.
People reports that the 26-year-old star was recently hospitalized twice for a low white blood cell count, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients.
Gomez received a kidney transplant last year from her best friend, actress Francia Raisa, due to lupus complications.
Related: Selena Gomez undergoes kidney transplant due to lupus
According to People, during her second recent hospital visit, Gomez suffered a panic attack. Sources tell the magazine that it was the tipping point for her to realize that she needed to seek additional help for her emotional issues.
The singer is allegedly now undergoing dialectical behavior therapy on the East Coast, which is designed to help identify then change negative thinking and behavioral patterns.
Related: Selena Gomez responds after bikini pics show scar
A few weeks ago, Gomez announced that she was taking a break from social media.
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Police pursue driver from South Windsor to East Windsor
- Egypt court sentences 17 to death for attacking Christians
- Southington man accused of sex assault, impairing morals of child
- Contractor working on warehouse roof falls to death
- Trump: US investigators looking into missing Saudi writer
- Woman said she was given real knife instead of prop, stabs friend at haunted house
- Career fair held at Housatonic Community College on Thursday
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Hurricane Michael: An aerial view of destruction
Footage capture by drone shows the damage in Panama City Beach, Florida.Read More »
- Rain on the way for Thursday afternoon
- More than 350k without power in Florida
- Hurricane Michael slams into Florida, charges into Southeast
- Hurricane Michael slams into Florida, charges into Southeast
- 'Catching some hell': Hurricane Michael slams into Florida
- Video shows extensive water damage to Panama City home
- Pres. Trump: Federal government ‘very very prepared' for Michael response
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Father warns parents after finding mold in 3-year-old's juice box
An Indiana father is warning parents that mold may be lurking in your child's...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police pursue driver from South Windsor to East Windsor
Officials say a driver led police on a pursuit through South Windsor and into...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Southington man accused of sex assault, impairing morals of child
A 65-year-old man was arrested on sexual assault charges in Southington on...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Contractor working on warehouse roof falls to death
Police say a contractor who fell while working on the roof of a Connecticut...Read More »
-
Career fair held at Housatonic Community College on Thursday
If you are in the area, you still have time to check out a big career fair...Read More »
Video Center
-
Michelle Obama: Educate every girl
On my final trip overseas as first lady, I visited a high school in Unification Town, a small village about an hour outside Liberia's capital city of Monrovia. There, I sat in a classroom where the only light came from the cloudy, rainy sky outside.Read More »
-
Woman killed, another hurt in Waterbury shooting
Waterbury police are investigating after a woman was killed and another person was injured in a shooting, early Thursday morning.Read More »
-
CT Red Cross volunteers assist with Hurricane Michael cleanup
Hurricane Michael left behind a path of destruction on the Florida Panhandle.Read More »