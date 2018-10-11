National

Selena Gomez seeks treatment after emotional breakdown in hospital

(WTNH) - Selena Gomez is seeking treatment after suffering an emotional breakdown following two hospitalizations in the last few weeks.

People reports that the 26-year-old star was recently hospitalized twice for a low white blood cell count, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients.

Gomez received a kidney transplant last year from her best friend, actress Francia Raisa, due to lupus complications. 

According to People, during her second recent hospital visit, Gomez suffered a panic attack. Sources tell the magazine that it was the tipping point for her to realize that she needed to seek additional help for her emotional issues. 

The singer is allegedly now undergoing dialectical behavior therapy on the East Coast, which is designed to help identify then change negative thinking and behavioral patterns.

A few weeks ago, Gomez announced that she was taking a break from social media.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


