Sen. Murphy, gun safety advocates to rally in the nation’s capitol

WASHINGTON, DC (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Chris Murphy will join a rally with gun violence survivors and prevention advocates in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in NYSRPA v. City of New York, the first major Second Amendment case to go before the Court in nearly a decade.

RELATED: Case signals new interest in 2nd Amendment by Supreme Court

Officials say this case can potentially put certain gun safety laws at risk and block future efforts to end gun violence.

The rally is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Monday. Sen. Murphy is said to speak at 10:25 a.m.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.