Senator Blumenthal, Murphy to attend national rally to end gun violence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy will be at a national rally on Wednesday to end gun violence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The Connecticut officials will meet with survivors of gun violence and advocates. Together, they will rally after the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the assault weapons ban.

