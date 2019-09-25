LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Senator Blumenthal, Murphy to attend national rally to end gun violence

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy will be at a national rally on Wednesday to end gun violence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The Connecticut officials will meet with survivors of gun violence and advocates. Together, they will rally after the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the assault weapons ban.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss