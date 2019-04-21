National

Senator Walsh facing backlash for comment about nurses

(WTNH) - A senator from Washington State is getting a great deal of negative attention. All because of a comment she made about nurses. 

Senator Maureen Walsh suggested that nurses in smaller hospitals, "probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day."

This came while the state senate was debating a bill that would create mandatory breaks for nurses. 

Many nurses upset by what was said, calling the comment demeaning. 

Walsh said she has respect for nurses and that her mother was a registered nurse. 

