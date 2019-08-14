Several officers injured by suspect firing in ongoing shooting in Philadelphia: Police

(ABC News) — Four Philadelphia police officers are injured by at least one gunman who authorities say is firing at them in an ongoing shooting incident, two police sources told ABC News.

Police cars were seen speeding toward the scene in the North Philadelphia neighborhood of Tioga-Nicetown as armored vehicles and police in tactical gear converged on a street.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a building on 15th Street, the sources said.

About a dozen officers were seen taking cover behind cars as other officials surrounded a home with guns drawn.

The injuries to the officers appear to be non-life threatening, the sources said, adding that an additional injury occurred due to an auto accident.

One woman said she heard over 100 gunshots and saw people running for their lives.

“I heard so many gunshots… I’m scared,” she told ABC Philadelphia station WPVI.

Agents from ATF (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) are at the scene to assist, a spokesperson said.

Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp urged residents to avoid the area.

Temple University’s Health Sciences Center Campus was put on lockdown.

“Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding,” the university tweeted.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.