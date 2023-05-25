Providenciales, TURKS AND CAICOS (WTNH) — A Connecticut woman traveling in Turks and Caicos had her leg bitten off in a shark attack on Wednesday.

According to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Department, the 22-year-old woman and a friend were snorkeling in the waters outside of Blue Haven Resort when they were attacked by a shark around 3:07 p.m. local time.

An employee of a resort located in the vicinity of the Leeward Marin in Providenciales called the Police Control Room to request an ambulance. The employee said the woman’s leg was bitten off.

The woman remains in serious condition at the Cheshire Hall Medical Centre in Providenciales, police said.

This is a developing story.

